Kodansha USA Licenses Matcha Made in Heaven, The Food Diary of Miss Maid Manga

Series debut in November

Kodansha USA Publishing announced on Wednesday that it will publish the Matcha Made in Heaven and manga digitally in November:

Title: Matcha Made in Heaven

Author: Umebachi Yamanaka

Debut date: November 8

Summary: Chako Hananoki thought she'd found happiness in a handsome fiancé, but when she realized a marriage to him would mean a total erasure of herself, she broke it off and moved back into her childhood home in the country—only to find a strange man and young woman living there? She finds a way to coexist with them, but when her stalker fiancé follows her home, she declares to him (and accidentally to the whole village as well) that this new man in her life is her husband?! A dramatic fake-marriage, found-family story for the ages, by the illustrator of the Ossan's "LOVe" manga adaptation!



Yamanaka debuted the Matcha Made in Heaven ( Kono Koi, Chaban ni Tsuki!? ) manga in Kodansha 's Be Love magazine in October 2020. Kodansha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on August 12.



Title: The Food Diary of Miss Maid

Author: Susumu Maeya

Debut date: November 29

Summary: What's a maid to do when she finds herself suddenly stuck in Japan for a year? Eat, of course! Follow maid-in-training Suzume Tachibana as she tries all sorts of Japanese food, from sweets like taiyaki and melon bread to savory snacks like takoyaki and onigiri! Be warned, though—while Suzume sates her appetite through delicious treat after delicious treat, she might just end up whetting yours!



Maeya premiered the The Food Diary of Miss Maid ( Maid-san wa Taberu Dake ) manga on Kodansha 's Comic Days website in December 2019. Kodansha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on March 9.



Source: Email correspondence