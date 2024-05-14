Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! Game Gets Digital Releases on PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC on July 17

Game adds Kanao, Genya in free update this summer

The official Japanese website of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Sweep the Board! ( Kimetsu no Yaiba Mezase! Saikyō Taishi! in Japan) board game-style video game announced on Monday that the game will get digital releases for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on July 17. Pre-orders for each platform will start on Thursday. The game's staff also announced a free update in summer that will add Kanao Tsuyuri and Genya Shinazugawa as playable characters.

Image via Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! game's Japanese X/Twitter account © Koyoharu Gotoge/Shueisha/Aniplex/ufotable © “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Aim for the Strongest Soldier!” Production Committee

The game first launched physically and digitally for the Nintendo Switch on April 25 in Japan, and on April 26 in the Americas and Europe.

Up to four players can play the game online or offline. There are 12 playable characters including Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke, and nine Hashira. Nezuko is a support character. There is a day and night mechanic that changes the spaces of each board, which includes locations like Mount Fujikasane and Asakusa. The game also features mini games.

The game is the second console game in the franchise . Sega 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles ( Kimetsu no Yaiba : Hinokami Keppūtan ) game shipped in Japan and was released in English in Asia in October 2021. The game then launched a day later in North America and Europe for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam . The game's Switch version launched in Japan and in English in June 2022.