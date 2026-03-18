Tsuma, Shōgakusei ni Naru Artist Yayū Murata Launches Kickstarter for Across the Strange Edge

Project funds English version of 1st volume

Yayū Murata announced on Tuesday a Kickstarter project to fund an English version of the first volume of his Across the Strange Edge ( Okashiki Sekai no Kyōkaisen ) series.

Image courtesy of Yayū Murata © Yayū Murata

The project will launch on April 1, with plans to fulfill physical awards by Autumn 2026 if the project is successful.

The project's page describes the story:

Misuzu has lived her life without ever knowing what a true “friend” is. After losing her mother at a young age and being raised by a father who was constantly busy, she grew up with little emotional expression and found it difficult to connect deeply with others. Her classmate Chizuru , bright and energetic by nature, is isolated for a different reason—she can see beings that do not belong to this world, a trait that makes people keep their distance. Their paths draw closer on the night of a summer festival, after an unsettling supernatural incident. When Misuzu is nearly tricked out of money by her classmates, Chizuru appears and delivers a warning from the spirit lingering behind Misuzu. From that strange encounter, the distance between the two girls begins to shrink. As they spend more time together, they slowly share the “worlds” they each live in, and within the brief span of that summer, they quietly—but unmistakably—form a bond that feels special. But the closer they become, the more they step toward a boundary they were never meant to cross. And soon, the two worlds they belong to begin quietly pulling them apart.

Murata originally launched the series as a one-shot for Shogakukan 's Manga ONE platform, where it won an award. The serialization began on the same platform in 2020. Shogakukan shipped the fifth and final compiled book volume in August 2021.

Murata ended the Unjō ni Utaite, Kimi wo Matsu ( I'm singing above the cloud, waiting for you. ) manga on March 6. Murata debuted the manga in July 2024. Houbunsha published the manga's the fifth volume on March 13.

Source: Press release