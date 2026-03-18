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Grand Blue Dreaming Season 3 Announces More Cast, July Premiere
posted on by Egan Loo
The official X (formerly Twitter) account for the television anime of Kenji Inoue and Kimitake Yoshioka's Grand Blue Dreaming manga announced more cast members and the July premiere for the third season on Wednesday. It also unveiled a new teaser visual:
🍻#ぐらんぶる Season 3 ティザービジュアル公開🍻— TVアニメ『ぐらんぶる』公式 (@gb_anime) March 18, 2026
Season 3のティザービジュアルは伊織、千紗、耕平の3人が南の島に到着したワクワクが描かれています🏝
そして謎のグラマーな美女の姿も…👙
さらに放送日も7月～に決定しました🍺
2026年7月～TOKYO MX,BS11,MBSにて放送開始です。… pic.twitter.com/Pl0WP8LHpx
The newly announced cast members are:
🍻Season 3新キャラクター＆キャスト発表その①🍻— TVアニメ『ぐらんぶる』公式 (@gb_anime) March 18, 2026
古手川姉妹の母親、古手川紗耶華を演じるのは #大原さやか さん🌊
さらに、大原さんよりコメントも到着💬
同じ名前なので親近感を抱きつつ、現場に臨みました🍺https://t.co/XVVHetWGNq#ぐらんぶる pic.twitter.com/RLjP5VqY3g
Asami Seto as Chief, the chief employee of the Dolphin diving shop in Palau
🍻Season 3新キャラクター＆キャスト発表その②🍻— TVアニメ『ぐらんぶる』公式 (@gb_anime) March 18, 2026
ドルフィンのチーフを演じるのは #瀬戸麻沙美 さん🌊
さらに、瀬戸さんよりコメントも到着👘
ダイビングが好きなので、『ぐらんぶる』の世界に参加できてとても嬉しかったです🥽
https://t.co/tthJ1YsjIe#ぐらんぶる pic.twitter.com/tB2ZDnuIa2
Aya Suzaki as Maki, who work at the Dolphin diving shop in Palau
🍻Season 3新キャラクター＆キャスト発表その③🍻— TVアニメ『ぐらんぶる』公式 (@gb_anime) March 18, 2026
ドルフィンの店員マキを演じるのは #洲崎綾 さん🌊
さらに、洲崎さんよりコメントも到着👘
ロビーには沢山お酒の缶が並んでいて、毎回好きなだけ持ち帰って〜と言われ（笑）🍶
https://t.co/tthJ1YsjIe#ぐらんぶる pic.twitter.com/qVbVnVp5JK
The season is set in Palau, marking the first time the setting has been outside Japan.
The second season ended with its 12th episode in September. The entire season had leaked online in July, and the final episode in the leak listed a third season.
Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:
After moving out on his own to a seaside town, Iori Kitahara makes a college debut he never anticipated. A new chapter of his life unfolds, full of diving with beautiful girls and shenanigans with a gaggle of lovable bastards! Idiot-expert Kenji Inoue and au naturel authority Kimitake Yoshioka bring you a glorious college tale filled with booze-fueled antics!
Inoue and Yoshioka launched the manga in Kodansha's Good! Afternoon magazine in April 2014. Crunchyroll previously released chapters of the manga as they debuted in Japan.
The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2018. Amazon Prime Video streamed the anime worldwide as it aired. The manga also inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in August 2020.
Sources: Grand Blue Dreaming anime's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie