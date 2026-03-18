9 R.I.P. sequel Visual Novel Heads West

Trailer streamed for sequel launching for Switch in 2026

Idea Factory International announced on Wednesday that it will release the supernatural visual novel 9 R.I.P. sequel visual novel physically and digitally for Nintendo Switch in 2026. The company streamed an announcement trailer, which features the game's opening theme song "LOVExMAGiC" by Tonari no Sakata .

The sequel features nine routes, including direct continuations of the original game's Heavenly and Godly Endings. There are also new characters. The game is getting a Limited Edition.

The game launched for Switch in Japan in September 2025. Otomate announced the game during the "Dessert de Otomate 2025" fan event in February 2025.

The returning voice cast includes Toshiki Masuda , Ryōta Suzuki , Tetsuya Kakihara , Nobuhiko Okamoto , Shinnosuke Tachibana , KENN , and Yōhei Azakami .

Amon is directing the game. Cupid Parasite artist Yuuya returns for this game to provide illustrations and character designs.

Otomate describes the story of the original 9 R.I.P. game:

In this town, there is a long-standing rumor about people being spirited away... They also say that people with lots of anxiety or those who are struggling are more likely to get spirited away. You think you'll be okay...? In the beginning of autumn, during her second year of high school, that's what Misa Isshiki, was told by her best friend, causing her heart to skip a beat. I'll be fine, I don't really believe in any of that stuff anyway. That's right... She doesn't believe in that kind of thing... It's just... Her life had been filled with so much stress, all related to what her future would hold... That's when an eerie voice reached out to her... Why don't we take a look and see what you should do with your life! Let's put you on the right path... And that's when all the strange things around Misa began to happen...

Otomate released the original game for Switch in Japan in June 2023. Idea Factory released the game in English in October 2024.

Source: Press release