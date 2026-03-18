Manga UP! Global Adds At Home with a Girl in Her Cute Pajamas Manga

Manga UP! Global announced on Wednesday that it has added artist Sisseki (or Shisseki ), author Kizu Kanoda , and character designer Yukiko Tadano 's At Home with a Girl in Her Cute Pajamas ( Mubōbi Kawaii Pajama Sugata no Bishōjo to Heya de Futarikiri ) manga.

Image courtesy of Manga UP! Global © Sisseki, Kizu Kanoda, Yukiko Tadano

The company describes the story:

All his life, Manamichi has only known how to study. But summer break, he's tasked with delivering homework to his classmate, Makura Koiro. He soon discovers that she spends all day in her pajamas, and that's when she makes him a proposal: “Hey… wanna slack off together?” With her guard down and clad in her cute PJs, the two spend their days playing games and sharing meals. Before they know it, they even end up in the same bed…?! A feel-good rom-com about the joys of lazing around with someone special!

The manga debuted on Square Enix 's Gangan Online in January 2025. Square Enix published the manga's second compiled book volume on November 12.

HJ Bunko published the original light novel series' first volume in February 2024 and the second volume in July 2024.

Source: Email correspondence