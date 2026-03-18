Liar Game Reveals New Trailer, Theme Song Artists

REMOW started streaming a new trailer for the television anime of Shinobu Kaitani 's Liar Game manga on Wednesday. REMOW also revealed the anime's opening theme song "Bubble" by the rock band yorushika , and the ending theme song "Asahi" by the band Lucky Kilimanjaro. The below trailer is available with subtitles in multiple languages.





Image courtesy of REMOW ©Kaitani Shinobu Products/Shueisha, LIAR GAME Committee

The anime will premiere in Japan on TV Tokyo and its affiliates on April 6 at 24:00 (effectively April 7 at 12:00 a.m.).

Crunchyroll will stream the anime worldwide (excluding Japan and China) and host the world premiere screening of the anime's first two episodes at this year's Sakura-Con event in Seattle on April 5 at 1:00 p.m. PDT. AMEDIATEKA is distributing the anime in the Russian Federation.

The anime will star:

Yūzō Satō ( Kaiji -Ultimate Survivor- , Akagi, Trillion Game , The Gene of AI ) is the chief director of the anime at Madhouse , and Asami Kawano (assistant director for The Vampire Dies in No Time both seasons, episode director for Orb: On the Movements of the Earth ) is directing the anime. Tatsuhiko Urahata ( Baki , Baki Hanma , Monster, Muv-Luv Alternative ) is writing and overseeing the series scripts, Kei Tsuchiya ( Laidbackers , Trillion Game , The Gene of AI ) is the character designer, and Kisuke Koizumi ( The Gene of AI , My Happy Marriage , Ghost in the Shell Arise ) is the sound director.

Other staff members include:

REMOW introduces the series:

A Mysterious Invitation. One Hundred Million Yen. The Game Begins. College student Nao Kanzaki suddenly receives a strange letter and a suitcase containing 100 million yen. She's been chosen to participate in the LIAR GAME —a high-stakes psychological battle where lies, deception, and betrayal reign supreme. Naïve and painfully honest, Nao quickly finds herself cornered. To survive, she turns to Shinichi Akiyama, a brilliant former con artist with unmatched intellect. As they dive deeper into the twisted game, the two must outwit opponents in a world where trusting others could be fatal. In a game built on lies, can honesty prevail?

The manga ran from 2005 to January 2015 in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine. Shueisha published the manga's 19th and final compiled book volume in May 2015. Kaitani launched a new short serialization for the manga titled Liar Game : The Last Game in Shueisha 's Grand Jump Mucha magazine on February 25.

The manga previously inspired two live-action films, two live-action television series, and two live-action online series. The manga also inspired a stage play in 2023.

Kaitani's ONE OUTS manga inspired a television anime in 2008.

Source: Press release