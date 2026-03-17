Kiyoshi Hikawa Performs 29th Ojarumaru Anime Series' New Ending Song

NHK announced on Tuesday that Kiyoshi Hikawa will perform the new ending theme song "Tabi Degozansu Ojarumaru " (It's a Journey, Ojarumaru ) for the 29th series of the Ojarumaru ( Prince Mackaroo ) anime. The song was was written specifically for the anime. NHK revealed the jacket cover art (seen below) for the single.

Image via Comic Natalie ©犬丸りん・NHK・NEP

The show's 29th series will premiere on March 30.

The 28th series premiered on March 31, 2025. Hiromi Gō performed the series' ending theme song "GO! de Ojaru."

The Ojarumaru series centers on a Heian era prince who travels to the Enma world and steals King Enma's scepter. He makes his escape by accidentally arriving in the present day, in Moonlight Town. Ojarumaru befriends the town's residents as he escapes the minions that King Enma sends after him to retrieve his scepter.

Ojarumaru began with a manga series by Rin Inumaru that ran in Shogakukan 's Ciao magazine. The anime series launched in 1998. The franchise inspired a live-action special in 2017.

Sources: NHK, Comic Natalie