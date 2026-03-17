Saint Seiya Episode.G: Requiem Manga Resumes After 3-Month Hiatus

Manga resumed with 71st chapter on Monday

Image via Amazon © Masami Kurumada, Megumu Okada, Akita Shoten

Megumu Okada 's Saint Seiya Episode.G: Requiem manga resumed on Monday with its 71st chapter on Akita Shoten 's Champion Cross website. The manga had been on hiatus since its 70th chapter in December 2025.

Saint Seiya Episode.G: Requiem is the final arc of Okada's Saint Seiya Episode.G manga. The arc launched in January 2020. Akita Shoten published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on February 19. Okada ( Shadow Skill ) launched the 20-volume Saint Seiya Episode.G , a prequel of Kurumada's original mythological fantasy manga, in Akita Shoten 's Champion RED magazine in 2003.

Okada launched an accompanying manga titled Saint Seiya Episode.G: Assassin in April 2014. The manga ended in August 2019.

Okada is best known for creating the Shadow Skill manga that inspired several television and video anime adaptations.

Kurumada published the original Saint Seiya manga from 1986 to 1990. The manga has inspired a number of television anime, original video anime projects, anime films, and spinoff manga. The original series has 35 million copies in print.

Viz Media published the original manga in English under the title Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac . ADV Films released Toei Animation 's anime adaptation with an English dub under the title Knights of the Zodiac , and later released it unedited under the title Saint Seiya . New Video Group later also released the series on DVD.

Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya , the CG anime remake based on the original manga, debuted worldwide in July 2019. Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac - Battle for Sanctuary - , the second season, debuted in July 2021. Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac - Battle for Sanctuary - Part 2 , the next part, premiered in April 2024.

A live-action film of the manga titled Knights of the Zodiac opened in 2023.

Source: Champion Cross