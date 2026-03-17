Petals of Reincarnation Anime's 3rd Trailer Reveals More Cast, April 2 Debut

The staff for the television anime of Mikihisa Konishi 's Petals of Reincarnation ( Reincarnation no Kaben ) manga unveiled on Tuesday the anime's third trailer, third key visual, 10 additional cast members, and April 2 premiere. The video previews the opening theme song "Glitch*" by eill , and the ending theme song "ZERO" by Sizuk .

Image via Petals of Reincarnation anime's X/Twitter account ©Mikihisa Konishi / Mag Garden / Petals of Reincarnation Production Committee

The newly announced cast members are:

Katsuyuki Konishi as Xiang Yu, a wandering swordsman and the leader of a group of criminal Returners called the Sinner Army

Image via Petals of Reincarnation anime's X/Twitter account ©Mikihisa Konishi / Mag Garden / Petals of Reincarnation Production Committee

Image via Petals of Reincarnation anime's X/Twitter account ©Mikihisa Konishi / Mag Garden / Petals of Reincarnation Production Committee

The cast members for the Sinner Army are (image above from top left):

Yoshimasa Hosoya as Itsuki Kitazuka, captain of the Special Armed Forces' Black Edge unit, highly skilled in martial arts and a self-proclaimed strongest human being

Image via Petals of Reincarnation anime's X/Twitter account ©Mikihisa Konishi / Mag Garden / Petals of Reincarnation Production Committee

Natsuki Hanae as YOSHIKI Minami, a member of the Special Armed Forces' Black Edge unit and the head of the "Returners Research Lab"

Image via Petals of Reincarnation anime's X/Twitter account ©Mikihisa Konishi / Mag Garden / Petals of Reincarnation Production Committee

Nobuo Tobita as Alan Smithee

Image via Petals of Reincarnation anime's X/Twitter account ©Mikihisa Konishi / Mag Garden / Petals of Reincarnation Production Committee

The anime will debut on April 2 on the Tokyo MX channel at 24:30 JST, then stream on the d Anime Store and Prime Video streaming services at 25:30 JST (effectively April 3 at 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. JST, respectively). The anime will then air on BS NTV on April 5, on AT-X on April 8, and CBC on April 10.

Image courtesy of HIDIVE and Pony Canyon © Mikihisa Konishi / Mag Garden / Petals of Reincarnation Production Committee

The anime stars:

Shun Kudō ( Grendizer U ) is directing the anime at Benten Film (formerly Gaina ). Atsuo Ishino ( The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor ) is in charge of series composition. Haruna Katō is designing the characters with supervision by Sayaka Ono ( BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- ). Kohta Yamamoto ( Attack on Titan The Final Season ) is composing the music. Pony Canyon is producing the music. Kōsuke Murayama ( Grisaia: Phantom Trigger ) is the assistant director, and Kentarō Azuma is the action director. Yukio Nagasaki ( Love Live! Sunshine!! ) is the sound director.

Additional staff members include:

HIDIVE is co-producing the anime.

The manga's story centers on Tōya Senji, a high school boy who, despite excelling academically, sees himself as average due to constantly comparing himself to his overachieving older brother. He desires to excel in something and become special. He encounters a long-absent classmate named Haito Luo Buffett, whom he deems as someone exceptionally talented. He learns from her that she used a "branch of reincarnation" to claim talent from her "past life," where she was the legendary swordsman Miyamoto Musashi, effectively becoming a "Returner," a person reincarnated with their past life talent. Tōya also learns from Haito that there are other Returners, who have more ambitious plans with their talents.

Mag Garden announced the anime adaptation in August 2024 as part of the series' 10th anniversary celebration.

Konishi launched the manga in Mag Garden 's Comic Blade magazine in May 2014, but transferred it to the magazine's online website in September 2014 due to the magazine ceasing publication. Mag Garden will shipp the 23rd compiled book volume on April 10.