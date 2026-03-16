Prince of Tennis Musicals Announce Seigaku vs Rikkai Part 1 Show

Seigaku vs Shitenhōji ended performances on Saturday

The official website for The Prince of Tennis stage musical series announced on Saturday the Prince of Tennis fourth season's Seigaku vs Rikkai Part 1 musical.

Image via Prince of Tennis musicals' website © 許斐 剛／集英社・新テニミュ製作委員会 © 許斐 剛／集英社・テニミュ製作委員会

The show will cover the arc of the same name from the manga series.

The Prince of Tennis musicals based on Takeshi Konomi 's manga are in their fourth season, which began in 2021. The first season of musicals ran from 2003 to 2009, the second season ran from 2011 to 2014, and the third season ran from 2015-2019.

Seigaku vs Shitenhōji , the eighth musical in the fourth season, ran from January 31-March 15.

The series cancelled its musicals' Dream Live 2020 concert events during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sources: Prince of Tennis musicals' website, Comic Natalie