New York City's Japan Parade to Host Acky Bright, Jujutsu Kaisen The Stage Show's Cast

Event takes place on May 9 in New York City

The 5th Annual Japan Parade & Street Fair announced on Monday manga illustrator that the cast for the 2.5D stage play Jujutsu Kaisen The Stage will be perform during the parade. Acky Bright will be grand marshal at this year's event.

Image courtesy of Japan Parade NYC © Japan Day Inc.

Jujutsu Kaisen The Stage cast members Ryōsuke Miura (Satoru Gojo), Ray Fujita (Suguru Geto), Fuminori Morisada (Curse User), Yoshihiro Minami (Curse User), Kai Kitamura (Curse User), and Yuki Kubota (Toji Fushiguro) will appear at the parade.

The Japan Parade and Street Fair 2026 will take place on May 9 on Central Park West at 81st Street in New York City. The Japan Night Reception & Concert will take place on May 9 at the Edison Ballroom.

Previous Japan Parade events have hosted the Attack on Titan : The Musical cast and the Demon Slayer : The Stage play cast.

The 4th Jujutsu Kaisen stage play titled Butai Jujutsu Kaisen -Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu- (Stage Jujutsu Kaisen -Hidden Inventory / Premature Death-), ran in Tokyo in August, and in Osaka in September.

The first Jujutsu Kaisen stage play ran from July to August 2022. The second stage play adapted the "Kyoto Goodwill Event Arc" and "The Origin of Obedience Arc," and ran from December 2023 to January 2024. The third stage play adapted the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Tokyo Toritsu Jujutsu Kōtō Senmon Gakkō ( Jujutsu Kaisen 0 : Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School) manga prequel, and ran from December 2024 to January 2025.

Illustrator Acky Bright is a self-taught manga artist. He founded the design studio Brightworks in 2002. He was one among six artists chosen by Museum of Modern Art curator Paola Antonelli to demonstrate Japanese art to travelers to Japan. The Narita and Haneda Airports installed his manga-style video starting from February 2021. Bright has designed merchandise for Hasbro 's Transformers franchise. He has collaborated with BMW of Germany on a manga titled Heroes of Rivalry featuring e-sports teams Cloud 9, FNATIC, FunPlus Phoenix, G2 Esports, T1, and OG Esports. Most recently, Bright drew the illustrations for the WcDonald's limited-time campaign of McDonald's .

Bright was also a guest at Anime Expo 2024 and 2023.

Source: Press release