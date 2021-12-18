Jujutsu Kaisen Gets Stage Play in Tokyo and Osaka in July-August 2022

The Jump Festa '22 event on Sunday revealed that Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen manga is inspiring a stage play adaptation that will run in Tokyo and Osaka in July to August 2022. Kensaku Kobayashi is directing the play, with a script by Kōhei Kiyasu.

Akutami launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018. Shueisha published the manga's 17th compiled book volume on October 4, and will publish the 18th volume on December 25. The manga will have 60 million copies in circulation (including print and digital copies, as well as copies not yet sold) when the volume ships.

Viz Media published the manga's first three chapters in English simultaneously with Japan as part of its Jump Start initiative. When Viz then switched to its new Shonen Jump model in December 2018, the company began publishing new chapters of the manga digitally. Shueisha is also publishing the manga on its MANGA Plus website.

Viz Media describes the story:

In a world where demons feed on unsuspecting humans, fragments of the legendary and feared demon Ryoma Sukuna were lost and scattered about. Should any demon consume Sukuna's body parts, the power they gain could destroy the world as we know it. Fortunately, there exists a mysterious school of Jujutsu Sorcerers who exist to protect the precarious existence of the living from the supernatural! Yuji Itadori is high schooler who spends his days visiting his bedridden grandfather. Although he looks like your average teenager, his immense physical strength is something to behold! Every sports club wants him to join, but Itadori would rather hang out with the school outcasts in the Occult Club. One day, the club manages to get their hands on a sealed cursed object, but little do they know the terror they'll unleash when they break the seal...

The Jujutsu Kaisen anime premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes. Gekijō-ban Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (Jujutsu Kaisen 0 the Movie), a new anime film for the franchise , will open on December 24. The film is based on Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Tokyo Toritsu Jujutsu Kōtō Senmon Gakkō (Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School) manga prequel story.