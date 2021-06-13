Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Anime Film Teases December 24 Opening With Visual

The "Juju Fes 2021" event announced in Saitama on Sunday that Gekijō-ban Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (Jujutsu Kaisen 0 the Movie) will open on December 24. The event also debuted a teaser visual:

The 24th and final episode of the Jujutsu Kaisen television anime ended on March 26 with an announcement that a film will open this winter. The film is based on Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Tokyo Toritsu Jujutsu Kōtō Senmon Gakkō ( Jujutsu Kaisen 0 : Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School) manga prequel story, with MAPPA animating again and TOHO distributing.

Akutami drew the previous visual of the character Yuta Okkotsu:

Viz Media released the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 manga on January 5, and it describes the story:

Yuta Okkotsu is a nervous high school student who is suffering from a serious problem—his childhood friend Rika has turned into a Curse and won't leave him alone. Since Rika is no ordinary Curse, his plight is noticed by Satoru Gojo, a teacher at Jujutsu High, a school where fledgling exorcists learn how to combat Curses. Gojo convinces Yuta to enroll, but can he learn enough in time to confront the Curse that haunts him?

The Jujutsu Kaisen television anime premiered on October 2 . Crunchyroll streamed the anime outside of Asia as the anime airs in Japan, and has also streamed dubs in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.

Crunchyroll describes the anime's story:

Hardship, regret, shame: the negative feelings that humans feel become Curses that lurk in our everyday lives. The Curses run rampant throughout the world, capable of leading people to terrible misfortune and even death. What's more, the Curses can only be exorcised by another Curse. Itadori Yuji is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a friend who has been attacked by Curses, he eats the finger of the Double-Faced Specter, taking the Curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with the Double-Faced Specter. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Gojo Satoru, Itadori is admitted to the Tokyo Metropolitan Technical High School of Sorcery, an organization that fights the Curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a Curse to exorcise a Curse, a life from which he could never turn back.

Sunghoo Park ( The God of High School ) directed the anime at MAPPA . Hiroshi Seko ( Attack on Titan: Lost Girls , Banana Fish , Vinland Saga ) wrote and supervised the scripts. Tadashi Hiramatsu ( His and Her Circumstances , Yuri!!! on Ice , Parasyte -the maxim- ) designed the characters. Hiroaki Tsutsumi , Yoshimasa Terui , and Arisa Okehazama composed the music.

Akutami launched the main manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018. The manga has 50 million copies in circulation, including print and digital copies. Akutami said in February that manga will "probably" end within two years. Akutami added he does not have confidence in that statement though.

Viz Media published the manga's first three chapters in English simultaneously with Japan as part of its Jump Start initiative. When Viz then switched to its new Shonen Jump model in December 2018, the company began publishing new chapters of the manga digitally. Shueisha is also publishing the manga on its MANGA Plus website.

Sources: Comic Natalie