Gege Akutami 'Probably' Plans to End Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Within 2 Years

Author has generally decided how story will end

Manga creator Gege Akutami stated in an interview during the Mangadō Kobayashi Manga Taishō 2020 Grand Prix Akutami Gege " Jujutsu Kaisen " -Akai- television program on February 27 that the Jujutsu Kaisen manga will "probably" end within two years. Akutami added he does not have confidence in that statement though.

Akutami was asked how far the manga was in comparison to the major checkpoints of Mt. Fuji, and Akutami stated the manga was "around the sixth or seventh station." The numbered stations are the major checkpoints along the various trails that lead up to Mt. Fuji's summit. The different trails have a starting point at the fifth station, and the ninth station is the last checkpoint before the summit.

Akutami also said that he has generally decided how the story will end. He knows how the story for Megumi Fushiguro will end, but not for Sukuna.

Viz Media publishes the manga in English and it d escribes the story:

In a world where demons feed on unsuspecting humans, fragments of the legendary and feared demon Ryoma Sukuna were lost and scattered about. Should any demon consume Sukuna's body parts, the power they gain could destroy the world as we know it. Fortunately, there exists a mysterious school of Jujutsu Sorcerers who exist to protect the precarious existence of the living from the supernatural! Yuji Itadori is high schooler who spends his days visiting his bedridden grandfather. Although he looks like your average teenager, his immense physical strength is something to behold! Every sports club wants him to join, but Itadori would rather hang out with the school outcasts in the Occult Club. One day, the club manages to get their hands on a sealed cursed object, but little do they know the terror they'll unleash when they break the seal...

Akutami launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018.

Viz Media published the manga's first three chapters in English simultaneously with Japan as part of its Jump Start initiative. When Viz then switched to its new Shonen Jump model in December 2018, the company began publishing new chapters of the manga digitally. Shueisha is also p ublishing the manga on its MANGA Plus website.

The manga inspired MAPPA 's television anime that premiered on October 2 and will have 24 episodes. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime outside of Asia as the anime airs in Japan, and is also streaming dubs in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.

Source: Fuji on Demand via Yaraon!