Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Volume 15 Gets Initial Run of 1.5 Million

Series will have 36 million copies in circulation on Thursday

Shueisha reported on Tuesday that the 15th compiled book volume of Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen manga will have about 1.5 million copies in its initial run — the first time that any of the manga's volumes has had more than 1 million copies in its initial run. The volume will ship on Thursday .

Including digital copies, the manga series as a whole will have over 36 million copies in circulation (not sold) on Thursday . Shueisha reported three weeks ago on February 9 that the manga had 30 million copies in circulation.

The manga's number of copies in circulation will rise over 420% in the four months since the premiere of its anime adaptation last October. The circulation will rise by about 16 million copies in less than two months. The manga had:

8.5 million in early October

10 million on October 29

15 million on December 16

20 million on January 13

25 million on January 26

30 million on February 9

All 15 volumes of the manga so far (including the volume 0 prequel) ranked in the top 16 spots on Oricon's print manga sales chart for the January 11-17 week. The 14th and most recent volume of the manga sold 190,724 print copies in that week, for a total of 845,366 since the volume released on January 4.

Viz Media publishes the manga in English and it describes the story:

In a world where demons feed on unsuspecting humans, fragments of the legendary and feared demon Ryoma Sukuna were lost and scattered about. Should any demon consume Sukuna's body parts, the power they gain could destroy the world as we know it. Fortunately, there exists a mysterious school of Jujutsu Sorcerers who exist to protect the precarious existence of the living from the supernatural! Yuji Itadori is high schooler who spends his days visiting his bedridden grandfather. Although he looks like your average teenager, his immense physical strength is something to behold! Every sports club wants him to join, but Itadori would rather hang out with the school outcasts in the Occult Club. One day, the club manages to get their hands on a sealed cursed object, but little do they know the terror they'll unleash when they break the seal...

Akutami launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018.

Viz Media published the manga's first three chapters in English simultaneously with Japan as part of its Jump Start initiative. When Viz then switched to its new Shonen Jump model in December 2018, the company began publishing new chapters of the manga digitally. Shueisha is also publishing the manga on its MANGA Plus website.

The manga inspired MAPPA 's television anime that premiered on October 2 and will have 24 episodes. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime outside of Asia as the anime airs in Japan, and is also streaming dubs in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.

Source: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web