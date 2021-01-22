Jujutsu Kaisen Takes 15 of Top 16 Spots in Weekly Manga Sales Ranking

Manga jumped from 8.5 million copies in circulation in October to 20 million by January 13

Oricon revealed on Friday its top 50 manga ranking for the week of January 11-17, and all 15 volumes of Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen manga (including the volume 0 prequel) ranked in the top 16 spots for the week. The 14th and most recent volume of the manga sold 190,724 copies in the week, for a total of 845,366 since the volume released on January 4.

The 33rd volume of Hajime Isayama 's Attack on Titan manga topped the chart.

Jujutsu Kaisen went from having around 8.5 million copies in circulation in the beginning of October, to reaching 20 million copies in circulation (not sold, but including digital sales) as of January 13. The manga's number of copies in circulation has risen 235% since the premiere of its anime adaptation last October.

Viz Media publishes the manga in English and it describes the story:

In a world where demons feed on unsuspecting humans, fragments of the legendary and feared demon Ryoma Sukuna were lost and scattered about. Should any demon consume Sukuna's body parts, the power they gain could destroy the world as we know it. Fortunately, there exists a mysterious school of Jujutsu Sorcerers who exist to protect the precarious existence of the living from the supernatural! Yuji Itadori is high schooler who spends his days visiting his bedridden grandfather. Although he looks like your average teenager, his immense physical strength is something to behold! Every sports club wants him to join, but Itadori would rather hang out with the school outcasts in the Occult Club. One day, the club manages to get their hands on a sealed cursed object, but little do they know the terror they'll unleash when they break the seal...

Akutami launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018.

Viz Media published the manga's first three chapters in English simultaneously with Japan as part of its Jump Start initiative. When Viz then switched to its new Shonen Jump model in December 2018, the company began publishing new chapters of the manga digitally. Shueisha is also publishing the manga on its MANGA Plus website.

The manga inspired MAPPA 's television anime that premiered on October 2 and will have 24 episodes. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime outside of Asia as the anime airs in Japan, and is also streaming dubs in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.

Source: Oricon via MyNavi News, NetLab