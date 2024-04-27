WIXOSS Anime Streams Promotional Video Set 10 Years Later

The WIXOSS trading card game launched the "Selector loth WIXOSS" animation promotional video on its YouTube channel on Friday. The video celebrating the 10th anniversary of the card game.reunites the staff from the previous anime projects in the franchise. Kanon Wakeshima performed the theme song "INNER CHILD" for the video.

Mari Okada returned to draft the promotional video's sequel story, which is set a decade after the previous Selector anime projects. J.C. Staff returned to animate the video.

Ai Kakuma reprised her lead Rūko Kominato role in the video. Yukie Hiyamizu ( Witch Craft Works ) drew the character designs and storyboards, and also handled the technical direction and key animation with another WIXOSS veteran, Shigeki Kimoto ( Witch Craft Works , Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ).

The tie-in WX24-P2 WIXOSS TCG Booster Pack loth Selector will go on sale on July 6.

The toy and game maker Takara Tomy launched the WIXOSS (pronounced like "wi-cross") card game in April 2014. The Selector Infected Wixoss anime series also premiered that month, followed by a second season, Selector Spread Wixoss , in October of that same year.

The Selector Destructed Wixoss anime film then opened in Japan in February 2016. The 12-episode Lostorage incited WIXOSS anime premiered in October 2016, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. Wixoss Diva(A)Live , the newest television anime in the franchise, premiered on January 8, 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Funimation released Selector Infected Wixoss on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in September 2015, and released Selector Spread Wixoss on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in June 2016.



Tomy International launched the card game in English in November 2021.