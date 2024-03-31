WIXOSS Anime Staff Reunites for Promotional Video Set 10 Years Later

A live-streamed unveiling event for the WIXOSS trading card game's 10th anniversary project announced a new anime promotional video on Sunday. The "Selector loth WIXOSS" animation promotional video reunites the staff from the previous anime projects in the franchise . Below is a teaser for the upcoming promotional video:

Mari Okada returns to draft the promotional video's sequel story, which is set a decade after the previous Selector anime projects. J.C. Staff is again animating, and Kanon Wakeshima is also back to perform the theme song.

The "Selector loth WIXOSS" video will stream on the franchise 's official YouTube channel this spring. Starting this summer, the franchise 's official website will also serialize the Selector Infected Wixoss -peeping analyze- manga (pictured above) by Okada and artist Manatsu Suzuki , as well as a novel (pictured below) about the Selectors' lives a decade later.

The tie-in WX24-P2 WIXOSS TCG Booster Pack loth Selector will go on sale on July 6.

The toy and game maker Takara Tomy launched the WIXOSS (pronounced like "wi-cross") card game in April 2014. The Selector Infected Wixoss anime series also premiered that month, followed by a second season, Selector Spread Wixoss , in October of that same year.

The Selector Destructed Wixoss anime film then opened in Japan in February 2016. The 12-episode Lostorage incited WIXOSS anime premiered in October 2016, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. Wixoss Diva(A)Live , the newest television anime in the franchise , premiered on January 8, 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Funimation released Selector Infected Wixoss on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in September 2015, and released Selector Spread Wixoss on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in June 2016.



Tomy International launched the card game in English in November 2021.

Source: Comic Natalie