Wixoss Diva(A)Live Anime Reveals Promo Video, January 8 Debut, 4 More Cast Members

The official website for Wixoss Diva(A)Live , the new television anime in Takara Tomy 's Wixoss franchise, began streaming a promotional video for the series on Sunday. The video reveals that the anime will premiere on Tokyo MX and BS11 on January 8 at 24:30 (effectively January 9 at 12:30 a.m.).

The website also revealed four more cast members:

Eri Yukimura as Mikoto Fujishima (Mikomiko)



Erisa Ichihara as Maho Umedu (Mahomaho)



Rise Moritomo as Yukari Yanagi (Yukayuka)



M.A.O as Yuki Azami



The anime's story moves the "Wixoss" card game to the online virtual space of "Wixossland" as it continues to grow more popular. The game allows players to become the LRIG avatars themselves. The most popular format in the game is "Diva Battle," which allows three players to team up to compete against other units for the most "Selector" fans. Some units are idol-themed, while others are DJ- and band-themed.

The show stars:

Masato Matsune ( Chaos Dragon , Chronos Ruler ) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff , with series scripts overseen by Tsuyoshi Tamai (episode scripts for Lostorage conflated WIXOSS ). NC Empire is credited with the visual concept design and original character designs, and Ui Shigure is credited with the character designs. Yoshinori Saito is handling the animation character designs. Yoshikazu Iwanami is the sound director, and Maiko Iuchi is returning from previous anime in the franchise to compose the music.