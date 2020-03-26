Wixoss Franchise Gets New TV Anime in 2020

NC Empire, Ui Shigure provide designs

Takara Tomy 's Wixoss Presentation 2020 livestream presentation announced on Thursday that the Wixoss franchise is getting a new television anime series that will premiere in 2020. Takara Tomy also began streaming a video for the announcement.

NC Empire is credited with the visual concept design, and Ui Shigure is credited with the character designs

Lostorage conflated WIXOSS , the most recent television anime series in the franchise, premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

Risako Yoshida (episode director for Selector Infected Wixoss , Selector Spread Wixoss ) directed the series at J.C. Staff . Michihiro Tsuchiya ( Lostorage incited WIXOSS ) handled the series composition, and Takamitsu Satou ( Lostorage incited WIXOSS ) adapted the original character designs by Yomi Sarachi , Hitoto *, Kyuta Sakai , and Manatsu Suzuki . Maiko Iuchi returned to compose the music.

Yuka Iguchi returned from performing the opening theme song for Lostorage incited WIXOSS to perform the opening theme song "Unlock," and Cyua performed the ending theme song "I."

The toy and game maker Takara Tomy launched the WIXOSS (pronounced like "wi-cross") card game in April 2014. The Selector Infected Wixoss anime series also premiered that month, followed by a second season, Selector Spread Wixoss , in October of that same year. The Selector Destructed Wixoss anime film then opened in Japan in February 2016. The 12-episode Lostorage incited WIXOSS anime premiered in October 2016, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Funimation released Selector Infected Wixoss on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in September 2015, and released Selector Spread Wixoss on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in June 2016.