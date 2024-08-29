My Dress-Up Darling Manga Gets Live-Action Series in October

The television broadcaster MBS opened a web page on Friday to announce the live-action series adaptation of Shinichi Fukuda 's My Dress-Up Darling ( Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi wo Suru ) manga. Riko Nagase ( Child of Kamiari Month , live-action Insomniacs After School ) and Kōta Nomura (live-action My Girlfriend's Child , Perfect Propose , Shin Shinchō Kōki ~ Classmate wa Sengoku Bujо̄) star as Marin Kitagawa (right in image below) and Wakana Gojō (left), respectively.

The series will premiere in the Dramaism programming block on MBS on October 8 at 24:59 (effectively, October 9 at 12:59 a.m.), and it will also run on TBS .

Kōji Shintoku (live-action Peach Girl , Honey So Sweet , Honey Lemon Soda ) is directing the series, and Satoko Okazaki (episodes of Laughing Under the Clouds , Tiger & Bunny , live-action Waiting for Spring ) is writing the scripts. Kyōdō Television is producing the project.

Traumatized by a childhood incident with a friend who took exception to his love of traditional dolls, doll-artisan hopeful Wakana Gojō passes his days as a loner, finding solace in the home ec room at his high school. To Wakana, people like beautiful Marin Kitagawa, a trendy girl who's always surrounded by a throng of friends, is practically an alien from another world. But when cheerful Marin--never one to be shy--spots Wakana sewing away one day after school, she barges in with the aim of roping her quiet classmate into her secret hobby: cosplay .

publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

The manga launched in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine in January 2018. Square Enix published the manga's 13th compiled book volume on May 24. Square Enix Manga & Books published the manga's 11th volume in English on April 16. The manga switched to a monthly serialization for its current "Tenmei" (Mandate of Heaven) arc on September 15, 2023. The manga's "Tenmei" arc had launched with the 86th chapter that debuted on January 6, 2023.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2022 for 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub . Crunchyroll is also streaming the anime and English dub . The anime will have a sequel.

Sources: MBS, Comic Natalie