My Dress-Up Darling Manga Switches to Monthly Chapters for Current Arc

Manga will have more pages per chapter; next chapter available on September 15

© Shinichi Fukuda, Square Enix, Square Enix Manga & Books

My Dress-Up Darling

This year's 17th issue of'smagazine revealed on August 18 that's) manga will temporarily switch to a monthly serialization for the manga's current "Tenmei" (Mandate of Heaven) arc due to the author drawing more pages per chapter for the arc. The manga's next chapter will debut in the magazine's 19th issue on September 15.

The manga's "Tenmei" arc launched with the 86th chapter that debuted on January 6 earlier this year.

Square Enix Manga & Books publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Traumatized by a childhood incident with a friend who took exception to his love of traditional dolls, doll-artisan hopeful Wakana Gojō passes his days as a loner, finding solace in the home ec room at his high school. To Wakana, people like beautiful Marin Kitagawa, a trendy girl who's always surrounded by a throng of friends, is practically an alien from another world. But when cheerful Marin--never one to be shy--spots Wakana sewing away one day after school, she barges in with the aim of roping her quiet classmate into her secret hobby: cosplay .

The manga launched in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine in January 2018. Square Enix published the manga's 11th compiled book volume on March 25, and will publish the 12th volume on September 25. Square Enix Manga & Books published the manga's ninth volume in English on July 18.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2022 for 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub . Crunchyroll is also streaming the anime and English dub . The anime will have a sequel.