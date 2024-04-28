The Quintessential Quintuplets: Goto Pazu Story Game Gets Sequel This Year

" The Quintessential Quintuplets 5th Anniversary Event in Yokohama Arena" annoounced on Saturday that MAGES. ' Gotōbun no Hanayome : Goto Pazu Story , the latest console game in the The Quintessential Quintuplets franchise , will spawn a second game titled Gotōbun no Hanayome : Goto Pazu Story 2nd on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 this year. A teaser website also opened on Saturday. The staff will announce more details about the game and begin accepting pre-order reservations on May 27.

The sequel game's main story covers the story from the second television anime season and the second year of the Gotōbun no Hanayome : Itsutsugo-chan wa Puzzle wo Gotōbun Dekinai. smartphone game. It features the complete collection of 23 event stories and card illustrations from that second year. The new game will not include the puzzle elements from the smartphone game.

The first Gotōbun no Hanayome : Goto Pazu Story game launched for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in June 2023, after its original May 2023 release was delayed. The game is a console version of the Gotōbun no Hanayome : Itsutsugo-chan wa Puzzle wo Gotōbun Dekinai. smartphone game. The smartphone game launched in October 2020. The console version only contains the fully voiced story part of the smartphone game.

MAGES. previously developed the Gotōbun no Hanayome ~Natsu no Omoide mo Gotōbun~ (The Quintessential Quintuplets ~Summer Memories Also Come in Five~) game, which launched in Japan for PS4 and Switch in March 2021.

MAGES. also developed Eiga Gotōbun no Hanayome ~Kimi to Sugoshita Itsutsu no Omoide~ (The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie: Five Memories of My Time with You), the video game adaptation of the Eiga Gotōbun no Hanayome ( The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie ) sequel anime film. The game launched for PS4 and Switch in June 2022.

Gotōbun no Hanayome : Kanojo to Kawasu Itsutsu no Yakusoku (The Quintessential Quintuplets: Five Promises Exchanged With Five Girls), MAGES. ' third original console game in The Quintessential Quintuplets franchise , released on September 7 for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

The anime's first season premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. The anime's second season aired from January 2021 to March 2021.

The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie opened in Japan in May 2022. The film serves as the finale for the story. Crunchyroll began screening the film in the United States and Canada with English subtitles and with an English dub on December 2.

The Gotōbun no Hanayome∽ ( The Quintessential Quintuplets ∽ ) anime special had its theatrical screening for three weeks in Japan in July 2023, and then aired on television on September 2. The anime special adapted stories that have not yet appeared in the previous anime projects.

Negi Haruba launched the original manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2017, and ended the series in February 2020.