The Quintessential Quintuplets' 3rd Console Game Reveals September 7 Launch

The official website for Gotōbun no Hanayome : Kanojo to Kawasu Itsutsu no Yakusoku ( The Quintessential Quintuplets : Five Promises Exchanged With Five Girls), MAGES. ' third original console game in The Quintessential Quintuplets franchise , revealed a new teaser trailer for the game on Tuesday. The video reveals the game's September 7 release date for the PlayStation 4 and Switch.

MAGES. previously developed the Gotōbun no Hanayome ~Natsu no Omoide mo Gotōbun~ (The Quintessential Quintuplets ~Summer Memories Also Come in Five~) game, which launched in Japan for PS4 and Switch in March 2021.

MAGES. also developed Eiga Gotōbun no Hanayome ~Kimi to Sugoshita Itsutsu no Omoide~ (The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie: Five Memories of My Time with You), the video game adaptation of the Eiga Gotōbun no Hanayome ( The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie ) sequel anime film. The game launched for PS4 and Switch in June 2022.

Gotōbun no Hanayome : Goto Pazu Story , a console version of the Gotōbun no Hanayome : Itsutsugo-chan wa Puzzle wo Gotōbun Dekinai. smartphone game, will ship for the PS4 and Switch on May 25. The console version will contain only the fully voiced story part of the smartphone game. The smartphone game launched in October 2020.

The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie opened in Japan in May 2022. The film serves as the finale for the story. Crunchyroll began screening the film in the United States and Canada with English subtitles and with an English dub on December 2.

The anime's first season premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. The anime's second season aired from January 2021 to March 2021. The franchise will have a new anime titled Gotōbun no Hanayome∽ ( The Quintessential Quintuplets ∽ ) that will adapt stories that have not yet appeared in the previous anime projects.

Negi Haruba launched the original manga Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2017, and ended the series in February 2020.