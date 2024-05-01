Over Drive Girls Manga Listed as Ending in 8th Volume

Image via Amazon Japan © Öyster, Futabasha

Amazon Japan is listing that the eighth compiled book volume of Öyster 's Chōkadō Girls ( Over Drive Girls ) manga will be the final volume upon its release on July 11.

The series follows the girl-type planet probe Nona, the RPG hero Bernoa, and the 2D gaming character Subaru. The girls are all involved in a love comedy with the otaku Haruto.

Öyster began the sequel on the Nico Nico Seiga website in 2017. The series also began serializing in Futabasha 's print magazine Monthly Action in September 2017. Futabasha shipped the seventh volume on May 11.

The series is a sequel to the Chōkadō Girl 1/6 - Amazing Stranger manga. Öyster launched the original Over Drive Girl 1/6 manga in Futabasha 's Comic High! magazine in 2012, and also serialized the manga in Futabasha 's Monthly Action magazine in 2015. Futabasha published four volumes for Over Drive Girl 1/6 .

The series inspired a TV anime in 2019.



Source: Amazon Japan