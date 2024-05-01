Interest
Queen Bee Perform 1.5 Anniversary Song for Goddess of Victory: Nikke Game
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
In the annals of video games, the music is part of what separated the good from the greats. I mean, what is Super Mario Bros., Chrono Trigger, or Halo without the music, especially the main theme song? While mobile games are incredibly popular, the music hasn't really broken into the collective conscience of gamers around the world. However, there are rocking tracks for mobile games. On April 20, the band Queen Bee released one of those rocking tracks for the mobile game Goddess of Victory: Nikke.
The official Japanese and English X (formerly Twitter) account for Goddess of Victory: Nikke announced a new opening theme song for the 1.5-year anniversary for the game on April 19. Both Nikke accounts kept the title and performer a secret, though. However, Queen Bee's X account announced the very next day they would be performing Nikke's new theme song, "Kubi no nai Tenshi."
【NIKKE 1.5 Anniversary Theme Song Collaboration Preview】— GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE (@NIKKE_en) April 19, 2024
1.5 Anniversary Boss Theme Song will be revealed soon! 🎶
Commanders, please stay tuned!#NIKKE#NIKKEAnniversary pic.twitter.com/jp1DwTeaBc
【新曲「首のない天使」— 女王蜂 公式 (@qb_announce) April 20, 2024
配信リリース決定】
新曲「首のない天使」が
スマートフォン向けゲーム
『勝利の女神：NIKKE』
1.5周年のテーマソングに決定。
「首のない天使」は5/1(水)に
配信リリースされることも決定。
▼NIKKE公式サイトhttps://t.co/sw54tNIK7C pic.twitter.com/tHwvvacqk7
【New song “Kubi no nai Tenshi”
Distribution release announcement】
Our new song “Kubi no nai Tenshi” will
be featured as the smartphone game
Goddess of Victory: NIKKE”
theme song for its 1.5th anniversary.
It has also been decided “Kubi no nai Tenshi”
will be released digitally on Wednesday, May 1.
▼NIKKE official website
https://nikke-jp.com
While the promotional video for “Kubi no nai Tenshi” wasn't posted on April 20, Queen Bee revealed on April 25 on their X account that the song has received the promotional video treatment and has been uploaded to both the Japanese and English YouTube channels for Goddess of Victory: Nikke. Along with the promotional video, an interview with Queen Bee's vocalist, Avu-chan, was uploaded on April 26 on both channels.
【新曲「首のない天使」Full ver公開】— 女王蜂 公式 (@qb_announce) April 25, 2024
「勝利の女神：NIKKE」
1.5周年テーマソング
「首のない天使」の
プロモーションムービー公開。
#NIKKE #女王蜂 #QUEENBEE #ニケ #首の無い天使 pic.twitter.com/OX8NmMP4ry
[New song “Kubi no nai Tenshi” full version released]
The Goddess of Victory: NIKKE
1.5th anniversary of theme song
“Kubi no nai Tenshi” promotional video
has been released.
#NIKKE
#女王蜂 [Queen Bee]
#QUEENBEE
#ニケ [Nikke]
#首の無い天使 [Kubi no nai Tenshi]
“Kubi no nai Tenshi” is Queen Bee's foray into videogame music, and it's just as good as their other works. And the interview with Avu-chan gives us insight into the creation process of the song. If you're a fan of Queen Bee or Goddess of Victory: Nikke, check out the promotional video and the interview.
