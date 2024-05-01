Queen Bee Perform 1.5 Anniversary Song for Goddess of Victory: Nikke Game

They've surpassed being queens and are now goddesses

In the annals of video games, the music is part of what separated the good from the greats. I mean, what is Super Mario Bros. , Chrono Trigger , or Halo without the music, especially the main theme song? While mobile games are incredibly popular, the music hasn't really broken into the collective conscience of gamers around the world. However, there are rocking tracks for mobile games. On April 20, the band Queen Bee released one of those rocking tracks for the mobile game Goddess of Victory: Nikke .

The official Japanese and English X (formerly Twitter ) account for Goddess of Victory: Nikke announced a new opening theme song for the 1.5-year anniversary for the game on April 19. Both Nikke accounts kept the title and performer a secret, though. However, Queen Bee 's X account announced the very next day they would be performing Nikke's new theme song, "Kubi no nai Tenshi."

While the promotional video for “Kubi no nai Tenshi” wasn't posted on April 20, Queen Bee revealed on April 25 on their X account that the song has received the promotional video treatment and has been uploaded to both the Japanese and English YouTube channels for Goddess of Victory: Nikke . Along with the promotional video, an interview with Queen Bee 's vocalist, Avu-chan , was uploaded on April 26 on both channels.

“Kubi no nai Tenshi” is Queen Bee 's foray into videogame music, and it's just as good as their other works. And the interview with Avu-chan gives us insight into the creation process of the song. If you're a fan of Queen Bee or Goddess of Victory: Nikke , check out the promotional video and the interview.