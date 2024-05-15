Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! Game's PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC Versions Head West on July 16

PS5, Xbox Series X|S versions get physical releases

Image via Nintendo © Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable, DEMON SLAYER KIMETSU NO YAIBA SWEEP THE BOARD COMMITTEE

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Sweep the Board!

Kimetsu no Yaiba Mezase! Saikyō Taishi!

PlayStation

announced on Wednesday that it will release thein Japan) board game-style video game for5,4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC viain North America and Europe digitally on July 16. The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions will also get physical releases.

The game will launch digitally in Japan on July 17.

A free update in summer will add Kanao Tsuyuri and Genya Shinazugawa as playable characters.

The game first launched physically and digitally for the Nintendo Switch on April 25 in Japan, and on April 26 in the Americas and Europe.

Up to four players can play the game online or offline. There are 12 playable characters including Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke, and nine Hashira. Nezuko is a support character. There is a day and night mechanic that changes the spaces of each board, which includes locations like Mount Fujikasane and Asakusa. The game also features mini games.

The game is the second console game in the franchise . Sega 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles ( Kimetsu no Yaiba : Hinokami Keppūtan ) game shipped in Japan and was released in English in Asia in October 2021. The game then launched a day later in North America and Europe for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam . The game's Switch version launched in Japan and in English in June 2022.

Source: Press release