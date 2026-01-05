Moriarty the Patriot's Ryōsuke Takeuchi Launches New Manga

The February issue of Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine revealed on Monday that Ryōsuke Takeuchi and Masaru Miyokawa will launch a new manga titled Ao no Kotae (Ao's Solution, title could also be romanized as Ao no Kai ) in the magazine's next issue on February 4. The manga will have a color opening page. Takeuchi will write the manga, and Miyokawa will draw the art.

Image via Jump SQ. magazine's website © Shueisha

The magazine describes the manga as a teenage spy action story that focuses on a boy named Ao, who encounters constant problems while going to high school.

Takeuchi and Hikaru Miyoshi debuted the Moriarty the Patriot ( Yūkoku no Moriarty ) manga in Jump SQ. magazine in August 2016. Takeuchi draws the storyboards and Miyoshi provides the art. The manga's first part ended with the "Valley of Fellows" arc, named after Sir Arthur Conan Doyle 's fourth and final Sherlock Holmes novel The Valley of Fear , in December 2022. The second part of the main manga launched in Jump SQ. in December 2024. Viz Media is releasing the manga in English.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in October 2020, and the second half premiered in April 2021. The show had a total of 24 episodes. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub .

Takeuchi and Miyokawa previously worked together on the St&rs manga, which ran in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 2011 to 2012.