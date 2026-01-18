News
Ize Press to Release Print Version of BL Webtoon Seven Sundays in July
posted on by Wonhee Cho
Ize Press, the Korean content imprint of Yen Press, has announced the acquisition of Seven Sundays, marking its first title pickup of 2026. The boys-love webtoon will join Ize Press's growing print lineup, which includes titles such as Semantic Error and Murderous Lewellyn's Candlelit Dinner.
Created by Charyeok, Seven Sundays follows Taeyang, a firefighter who unexpectedly reunites with his first love, Jiwan, years after being abruptly ghosted. Their reunion takes an emotional turn when Taeyang discovers that Jiwan is now a single father — and that Jiwan's young son is the same age as the time since their breakup. Determined to reclaim the lost years, Taeyang proposes seven Sundays, each dedicated to a date, to rebuild what they once had.
A modern BL romance centered on reunion, age-gap dynamics, and single parenthood, the series was originally serialized digitally across platforms including Tappytoon, Lezhin, Manta, and Tapas. The English print edition will collect the complete 22-chapter story into two full-color volumes, newly formatted from vertical-scroll to book layout.
Seven Sundays will make its print debut in July 2026 and will be available nationwide through major bookstores, online retailers, and comic shops.
Source: Press release
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.