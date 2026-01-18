Ize Press to Release Print Version of BL Webtoon Seven Sundays in July

Image courtesy of Ize Press

Ize Press, the Korean content imprint of Yen Press , has announced the acquisition of Seven Sundays, marking its first title pickup of 2026. The boys-love webtoon will join Ize Press's growing print lineup, which includes titles such as Semantic Error and Murderous Lewellyn's Candlelit Dinner.

Created by Charyeok, Seven Sundays follows Taeyang, a firefighter who unexpectedly reunites with his first love, Jiwan, years after being abruptly ghosted. Their reunion takes an emotional turn when Taeyang discovers that Jiwan is now a single father — and that Jiwan's young son is the same age as the time since their breakup. Determined to reclaim the lost years, Taeyang proposes seven Sundays, each dedicated to a date, to rebuild what they once had.

A modern BL romance centered on reunion, age-gap dynamics, and single parenthood, the series was originally serialized digitally across platforms including Tappytoon, Lezhin, Manta, and Tapas. The English print edition will collect the complete 22-chapter story into two full-color volumes, newly formatted from vertical-scroll to book layout.

Seven Sundays will make its print debut in July 2026 and will be available nationwide through major bookstores, online retailers, and comic shops.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.