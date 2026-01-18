Clevatess II Anime Reveals New Cast, Returning Staff, July Debut in 1st Promo Video

Kadokawa revealed the first promotional video and the first key visual on Sunday for Clevatess II -Majū no Ō to Itsuwari no Yūsha Denshō- ( Clevatess II -The King of Magical Beasts and the Legend of the False Hero-), the second season of the anime of Yuji Iwahara 's Clevatess -Majū no Ō to Akago to Shikabane no Yūsha- ( Clevatess - The King of Magical Beasts, the Baby, and the Corpse Hero) manga. Kadokawa also revealed the season's July 2026 debut, staff members, new cast, and a key visual.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©Yuji Iwahara/LDF/クレバテスⅡ製作委員会

The new cast members include (character name romanizations are not confirmed):

Shūichirō Umeda as Rei

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©Yuji Iwahara/LDF/クレバテスⅡ製作委員会

Yurina Kikuchi as Mary Mary

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©Yuji Iwahara/LDF/クレバテスⅡ製作委員会

Tatsumaru Tachibana as Andrew

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©Yuji Iwahara/LDF/クレバテスⅡ製作委員会

Ryōta Suzuki as Tigel and Hiromu Mineta as Leon

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©Yuji Iwahara/LDF/クレバテスⅡ製作委員会

Kiyotaka Taguchi (kaiju designer for SSSS.Dynazenon film) returns to direct the anime at Lay-duce . Keigo Koyanagi ( Brave Bang Bravern! , The Rising of The Shield Hero ) is again in charge of series scripts, and Souichirou Sako ( Buddy Daddies , Magi: Adventure of Sinbad ) is again the character designer and chief animation director. Natsuko Kondou is a new sub-character designer and chief animation director. Nobuaki Nobusawa ( Mr. Villain's Day Off , Police in a Pod , Steins;Gate 0 ) is again composing the music.

Other returning staff include:

The first season premiered in July 2025. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

The story begins with Alicia — who has aspired to be a brave hero since she was little — after she has been chosen by the king to be one of 13 heroes for a quest. Wielding legendary swords, the heroes set out to subjugate the lord of magical beasts, Clevatess. However, these very heroes might bring about the realm's deadliest catastrophe that would wipe out all humanity. The world's last remaining hope lies in a baby entrusted to the lord of magical beasts.

Iwahara ( Darker than Black character designer; King of Thorn , Dimension W manga creator) launched the manga on the LINE Manga app in August 2020. Kadokawa started serializing the manga on its Comic Alive+ website in April 2024. Kadokawa is publishing a new edition of the manga's compiled book volumes.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.