Yuji Iwahara's Clevatess -Majū no Ō to Akago to Shikabane no Yūsha- Manga Gets TV Anime

Kadokawa announced the television anime adaptation of Yuji Iwahara 's Clevatess -Majū no Ō to Akago to Shikabane no Yūsha- (Clevatess - The King of Magical Beasts, the Baby, and the Corpse Hero) manga on Tuesday. Kadokawa also revealed the anime's teaser visual, main cast, main staff, and first promotional video.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©Yuji Iwahara/LDF/クレバテス製作委員会

The anime stars Haruka Shiraishi as Alicia, Mutsumi Tamura as Clen, and Yūichi Nakamura as Clevatess.

Kiyotaka Taguchi (kaiju designer for SSSS.Dynazenon film) is directing the anime at Lay-duce . Keigo Koyanagi ( Brave Bang Bravern! , The Rising of The Shield Hero ) is in charge of series scripts, Souichirou Sako ( Buddy Daddies , Magi: Adventure of Sinbad ) is designing the characters, and Nobuaki Nobusawa ( Mr. Villain's Day Off , Police in a Pod , Steins;Gate 0 ) is composing the music.

Image via Amazon © Yuji Iwahara, LINE Digital Frontier

The story begins with Alicia — who has aspired to be a brave hero since she was little — after she has been chosen by the king to be one of 13 heroes for a quest. Wielding legendary swords, the heroes set out to subjugate the lord of magical beasts, Clevatess. However, these very heroes might bring about the realm's deadliest catastrophe that would wipe out all humanity. The world's last remaining hope lies in a baby entrusted to the lord of magical beasts.

Iwahara ( Darker than Black character designer, King of Thorn manga creator) launched the manga on the LINE Manga app in August 2020. LINE Digital Frontier published the manga's first compiled book volume physically on the same day it launched, and the eighth volume released digitally on April 15.

Kadokawa started serializing the manga on its Comic Alive+ website on April 24. Kadokawa will publish a new edition of the manga's compiled book volumes, starting with the first and second volumes on July 5, followed by the third volume on August 28, and the fourth volume on September 28.

Iwahara launched the Dimension W manga series in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine in 2011, and ended the manga in Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine June 2019. Yen Press publishes the manga in North America, and it released the 16th and final volume in March 2020. The Dimension W manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2016. Funimation streamed the English-subtitled version as it aired in Japan. An English-dubbed version premiered on Toonami in February 2016, with Funimation streaming the dub two weeks after every episode. Funimation released the series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in May 2017.

Iwahara is also the character designer for the 2021 Sacks&Guns!! anime.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.