Darker than Black, Dimension W's Yuji Iwahara Launches New Manga

The LINE Manga app announced on Monday that Yuji Iwahara will launch the new manga Clevatess -Majū no Ō to Akago to Kabane no Yūsha- (Clevatess - The King of Beasts, the Babe, and Cadaverous Champion) in the app on Wednesday . LINE Digital Frontier will publish the manga's first compiled book volume on the same day.

The manga centers on the the titular Clevatess, the lord of all magical beasts, who wields both uncanny intellect and destructive power. Frustrated by the 13 heroes tasked to destroy him, he has decided to be rid of humanity once and for all. However, he has been charged with one nuisance: the care of a newborn human baby. Now the world stands upon the brink of Armageddon, with the obligation of raising one child holding it all back.

Iwahara ( Darker than Black character designer, King of Thorn manga creator) ended the Dimension W manga in June 2019. Iwahara launched the manga series in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine in 2011, although it moved to Monthly Big Gangan in December 2015. Square Enix published the manga's 16th and final volume in August 2019. Yen Press publishes the manga in North America, and it released the 16th volume on March 31.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2016. Funimation streamed the English-subtitled version as it aired in Japan. An English-dubbed version premiered on Toonami in February 2016, with Funimation streaming the dub two weeks after every episode. Funimation released the series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in May 2017.

Iwahara is also the character designer for the upcoming Sacks&Guns!! anime.

