My Hero Academia Made Actor Michael B. Jordan Cry

Image via www.instagram.com ©Michael B. Jordan

Actor Michael B. Jordan (Sinners' Elijah "Smoke" Moore/Elias "Stack" Moore) said that the massively popular anime series My Hero Academia made him cry in an interview with W Magazine. In the interview released on January 6, Jordan was asked which films made him cry. Jordan responded that 1998's Armageddon “gets me every time.” He followed up his statement saying, “I had a really good cry watching the last season of the anime My Hero Academia , when Bakugo, a character from the first season, has this emotional moment where he finally gets recognized by one of his mentors and idols. It was beautiful.”

In the video version of the interview, Jordan expands upon his answer: “…Bakugo, a character from the first season, has this emotional moment where he finally gets recognized by one of his mentors and idols that he always felt overlooked him throughout the entire show.” Jordan continued, “And they did it in such a dramatic way and in an epic fashion that, yeah, I dropped some tears. It was beautiful.”

The video version of Jordan's interview is available on theW Magazine YouTube channel.

Jordan has appeared in Fantastic Four (2014) as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, Black Panther as Erik Killmonger, the Creed franchise as Adonis Creed, and Sinners as the twin brothers Elijah "Smoke" Moore and Elias "Stack" Moore, among others.