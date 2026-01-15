Universal Studios Japan Offers New Jujutsu Kaisen Rides, Food, & Merch

Image via jujutsukaisen.jp ©芥見下々／集英社・呪術廻戦製作委員会 TM & © Universal Studios

Universal Studios Japan (USJ) revealed details on its new Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration on Wednesday. The collaboration will feature two new attractions, new food options, and more merchandise.

Image via www.usj.co.jp ©芥見下々／集英社・呪術廻戦製作委員会 TM & © Universal Studios Image via www.usj.co.jp ©芥見下々／集英社・呪術廻戦製作委員会 TM & © Universal Studios

The new attractions are the immersive Real 4D ride “Mawaru Tokeidai” (Clock Tower of Recurrence) and the Story Ride “Jurei Ressha” (The Cursed Spirit Train).

USJ will also offer restaurant and food cart options. The existing French-style cafe "Beverly Hills Boulangerie" will add the Jujutsu High School First-Year Students' Sandwich Meal, Suguru Getō's Mousse ― Chocolate & Orange, Satoru Gojō's Mousse ― Yogurt & Blueberry, and Jujutsu High School's Grapefruit Lemonade. Meanwhile, carts will offer the Black Flash! Chicken Pizza Bread ― Spicy Garlic and Hollow Purple Churritos ― Mixed Berry Flavor.

Image via jujutsukaisen.jp ©芥見下々／集英社・呪術廻戦製作委員会 TM & © Universal Studios Image via jujutsukaisen.jp ©芥見下々／集英社・呪術廻戦製作委員会 TM & © Universal Studios

New merchandise for the USJ x Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration include a t-shirt, Yūji Itadori and Suguru Gojō push key chains, and stainless-steel tumbler.

Image via jujutsukaisen.jp ©芥見下々／集英社・呪術廻戦製作委員会 TM & © Universal Studios

The Real 4D ride “Clock Tower of Recurrence” will run between January 30 and August 18. The Story Ride “The Cursed Spirit Train” will have two phases with different stories. The first phase will run between January 30 and May 10. The second phase will run between May 11 and August 18. The collaboration food and merchandise items will be available starting on January 29.

As of press time, USJ has not announce the food and merchandise prices.

Jujutsu Kaisen initially announced the new USJ collaboration in November. The announcement revealed the “Clock Tower of Recurrence” and “The Cursed Spirit Train” rides along with a key visual. A 15-second commercial later began airing and streaming: