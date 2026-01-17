Jujutsu Kaisen Ranks #1 on Bookscan's December Adult Graphic Novel List in U.S.

Image via Amazon © Gege Akutami, SHUEISHA Inc., Viz Media

The first volume of'sranked at #1 on Circana BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for December.

This month's list featured 17 manga volumes, including:

The 14th volume of Chugong and DUBU 's Solo Leveling Korean manhwa ranked at #14 in this month's list. The volume is the first volume of side stories after the conclusion of the main story, and the art is credited to "Disciples" at REDICE Studio.

The first volume of Mo Xiang Tong Xiu and STARember's Heaven Official's Blessing manhua ranked at #15.

NPD BookScan became Circana Books in March 2023, following the merge of NPD Group and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) in 2022. The company collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. Circana BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings. This chart also does not include graphic novels classified for the children's market.

Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)