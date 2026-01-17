News
Jujutsu Kaisen Ranks #1 on Bookscan's December Adult Graphic Novel List in U.S.
posted on by Adriana Hazra
This month's list featured 17 manga volumes, including:
- #1 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 1
- #2 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 28
- #3 — Eiichiro Oda's One Piece Omnibus Edition volume 1
- #4 — Kentarō Miura's Berserk Deluxe volume 1
- #5 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 1
- #6 — Kei Urana's Gachiakuta volume 1
- #7 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY volume 15
- #8 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 26
- #9 — Sumiko Arai's The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn't a Guy at All volume 3
- #11 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 1
- #12 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 19
- #13 — Yukinobu Tatsu's Dandadan volume 16
- #16 — Hirohiko Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run hardcover volume 4
- #17 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 2
- #18 — Kentarō Miura's Berserk Deluxe volume 2
- #19 — Ai Yazawa's NANA 25th Anniversary Edition volume 1
- #20 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 1
The 14th volume of Chugong and DUBU's Solo Leveling Korean manhwa ranked at #14 in this month's list. The volume is the first volume of side stories after the conclusion of the main story, and the art is credited to "Disciples" at REDICE Studio.
The first volume of Mo Xiang Tong Xiu and STARember's Heaven Official's Blessing manhua ranked at #15.
NPD BookScan became Circana Books in March 2023, following the merge of NPD Group and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) in 2022. The company collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. Circana BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings. This chart also does not include graphic novels classified for the children's market.
Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)