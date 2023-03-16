NPD Bookscan Becomes Circana Books

Result of NPD Group, Information Resources, Inc. merger

Media news website ICv2 reported on Tuesday that NPD BookScan will become Circana Books, following the merge of NPD Group and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) in 2022.

The two companies merged when private equity firm Hellman & Friedman, which acquired NDP Group in 2021, acquired a majority stake in IRI and merged it with NPD.

NPD Group acquired Nielsen's U.S. book businesses, including BookScan, in 2017.

ICv2 has an arrangement with NPD BookScan to provide sales information on the graphic novel business.

NPD BookScan collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. NPD BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings.

Source: ICv2 (Milton Griepp)