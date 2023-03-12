My Hero Academia Ranks #1 on U.S. Monthly Bookscan February List

This is a joyously bizarre story of a high school girl and her dog roaming Japan after the end of humanity. It's full-color, four-panel weirdness, and there's something really engaging about that.

― Fair warning – the bonus chapter has nothing to do with the main story (per the creator, Yu Ishihara) and it reduced me to a sobbing mess. If you're sensitive to sad animal stories, you may want to (and c...