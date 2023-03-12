×
News
My Hero Academia Ranks #1 on U.S. Monthly Bookscan February List

posted on by Adriana Hazra
Demon Slayer, Chainsaw Man, My Dress-Up Darling, SPY x FAMILY, Komi Can't Communicate, Jujutsu Kaisen, Blue Lock make top 20

© Kōhei Horikoshi, Shueisha, Viz Media
Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia manga ranked at #1 on NPD BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for February.

This month's list featured 19 manga volumes, including:

NPD BookScan collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. NPD BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings.

