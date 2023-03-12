News
My Hero Academia Ranks #1 on U.S. Monthly Bookscan February List
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Demon Slayer, Chainsaw Man, My Dress-Up Darling, SPY x FAMILY, Komi Can't Communicate, Jujutsu Kaisen, Blue Lock make top 20
Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia manga ranked at #1 on NPD BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for February.
This month's list featured 19 manga volumes, including:
- #1 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 33
- #3 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 1
- #4 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 1
- #5 — Shinichi Fukuda's My Dress-Up Darling volume 7
- #6 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY volume 1
- #7 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 1
- #8 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 2
- #9 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 3
- #10 — Tomohito Oda's Komi Can't Communicate volume 23
- #11 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY volume 2
- #12 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY volume 3
- #13 — Naoya Matsumoto's Kaiju No. 8 volume 5
- #14 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 18
- #15 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 4
- #16 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 7
- #17 — Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura's Blue Lock volume 1
- #18 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 9
- #19 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 10
- #20 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 5
NPD BookScan collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. NPD BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings.
Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)