Chainsaw Man Ranks #1 on NPD Bookscan's Top-Selling Manga of 2022 List

ICv2 reported on Friday the list of the top 20 highest-selling manga volumes in 2022 based on NPD BookScan data from January 2, 2022-December 21, 2022. The first volume of'smanga ranked at #1.

The full list includes:

The first volume of Hajime Isayama 's Attack on Titan manga ranked at #1 in NPD BookScan's top-selling manga list for 2021.

NPD BookScan collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. NPD BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings.

ICv2 also reported the top 20 manga volumes for 2022 via ComicHub, which is a comic book store point-of-sale system. Chainsaw Man volume 1 also topped that chart, and seven total volumes ranked on the chart. Other titles on the chart included My Hero Academia , Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (two volumes), Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Stories of Water and Flame , Berserk , Uzumaki , Deserter , Jujutsu Kaisen , Sailor Moon , Deadpool: Samurai , Kaiju No. 8 , Akira , and SPY x FAMILY .

Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)