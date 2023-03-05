News
Chainsaw Man Ranks #1 on NPD Bookscan's Top-Selling Manga of 2022 List
posted on by Adriana Hazra
ICv2 reported on Friday the list of the top 20 highest-selling manga volumes in 2022 based on NPD BookScan data from January 2, 2022-December 21, 2022. The first volume of Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man manga ranked at #1.
The full list includes:
- #1 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 1
- #2 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY volume 1
- #3 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 1
- #4 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 2
- #5 — Koyoharu Gotouge and Ryoji Hirano's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Stories of Water and Flame
- #6 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen 0
- #7 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 1
- #8 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 3
- #9 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 4
- #10 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY volume 2
- #11 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 10
- #12 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 2
- #13 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 1
- #14 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 9
- #15 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 11
- #16 — Kentarou Miura's Berserk Hardcover volume 1
- #17 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 3
- #18 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 5
- #19 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY volume 7
- #20 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 30
The first volume of Hajime Isayama's Attack on Titan manga ranked at #1 in NPD BookScan's top-selling manga list for 2021.
NPD BookScan collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. NPD BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings.
ICv2 also reported the top 20 manga volumes for 2022 via ComicHub, which is a comic book store point-of-sale system. Chainsaw Man volume 1 also topped that chart, and seven total volumes ranked on the chart. Other titles on the chart included My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (two volumes), Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Stories of Water and Flame, Berserk, Uzumaki, Deserter, Jujutsu Kaisen, Sailor Moon, Deadpool: Samurai, Kaiju No. 8, Akira, and SPY x FAMILY.
Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)