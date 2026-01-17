GTO Uchiyamada Spinoff Manga Ends

GTU: Ikari no Death Yamada debuted in October 2024

HERO'S INC. 's Comiplex manga site published the final chapter of Tohru Fujisawa 's Great Teacher Onizuka spinoff series GTU: Ikari no Death Yamada (Great Teacher Uchiyamada: Fury of Death Yamada) on Friday.

The series follows Vice Principal Hiroshi Uchiyamada who finds himself in a dimension-bending nightmare after arriving in Kabukicho in search of his missing student Nanami.

Fujisawa launched the series on HERO'S INC. 's Comiplex manga site in October 2024. HERO'S will ship the third compiled book volume on March 5.

Great Teacher Onizuka aired in Japan in 1999. Tokyopop initally licensed the anime series in 2001, releasing it on DVD singles and two boxsets. Discotek licensed the anime and released it on home video in September 2013. Discotek rereleased the anime on Blu-ray Disc in September 2024.

The anime adaptation is inspired by Fujisawa's manga series of the same name. The original manga ended in 2002, but other works in the franchise include the manga sequel GTO: Shonan 14 Days , the discontinued spin-off GT-R , and the predecessor series GTO: The Early Years . Tokyopop and Vertical published various GTO ( Great Teacher Onizuka ) manga titles, including the GTO: The Early Years prequel, in North America.

The GTO: Paradise Lost manga launched in Weekly Young Magazine in April 2014. After going on hiatus in February 2023, the manga moved to Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket website under the new name GTO: Paradise Lost Kai and resumed in April 2024.

The main manga inspired a live-action GTO series adaptation, various television specials over the years, and a live-action film in 2000. GTO: The Early Years inspired a new live-action series adaptation in February 2020. GTO Revival , a new live-action television special, premiered in April 2024.

Source: Comiplex