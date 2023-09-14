Live-Action GTO (Great Teacher Onizuka) Series Gets New TV Special Next Spring

Fuji TV announced on Friday that the 1998 live-action series adaptation of Tohru Fujisawa 's GTO manga will spawn a new television special titled GTO Revival that will air on Kansai TV , Fuji TV , and their network affiliates in spring 2024. Takashi Sorimachi returns to the role of protagonist Eikichi Onizuka.

© Fuji TV

Tokyopop and Vertical published the various GTO ( Great Teacher Onizuka ) manga titles, including the GTO: The Early Years prequel, in North America. Tokyopop described the story:

Meet Eikichi Onizuka, a 22-year-old virgin and ex-biker. He's crude, foul-mouthed, and has a split-second temper. His goal, to be the greatest high school teacher in the world! Of course, the only reason he wants to be a teacher is so he can try and score with the hot students? Before Onizuka can become a teacher, he's got to work as a student teacher to earn his credentials. He may think he's the toughest guy on campus, but when he meets his class full of bullies, blackmailers and scheming sadists, he'll have to prove it.

The original manga inspired a television anime, as well as the 1998 live-action series adaptation, various television specials over the years, and a live-action film in 2000. GTO: The Early Years inspired a new live-action series adaptation in February 2020.

Fujisawa launched the GTO: Paradise Lost spinoff manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in April 2014, and it is ongoing. Kodansha USA Publishing also releases the manga digitally in English. Fujisawa stated in 2021 that GTO: Paradise Lost is intended to be the "last" manga in the GTO series.

Source: Fuji TV via Hachima Kikō