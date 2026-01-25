News
Otakon Bans Sale of Fan Art in Dealers Room

posted on by Anita Tai
Otakon 2026 runs from July 21-August 2 in Washington, D.C.

Otakon announced on Bluesky on Thursday the event is no longer allowing the sale of fan art in its dealers room beginning with the 2026 event. Dealers who wish to sell fan art will be allowed to apply instead for the artist alley without penalty.

Image announcing policy change for dealers room for Otakon 2026
Image via Otakon's Bluesky account
© 2026 Otakorp Inc.

The event staff outlined the rules for applying for its dealers room or artist alley in a google document, which is now deleted, but still available to read if users make a copy. Applicants typically may only apply for the dealers room or artist alley, with a second application resulting in an automatic rejection.

Artist alley applications will be open from January 27 through January 29.

Otakon 2026 will take place from July 31-August 2 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

Source: Otakon's Bluesky account

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives