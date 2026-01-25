Nana Mizuki Performs New Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Anime's Opening Song

Mizuki wrote lyrics of "CRIMSON BULLET" song for July's EXCEEDS Gun Blaze Vengeance

Image via Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha EXCEEDS Gun Blaze Vengeance anime's X/Twitter account ©NANOHA EXCEEDS PROJECT

The official website for the Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha franchise announced the opening theme song's artist for Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha EXCEEDS Gun Blaze Vengeance , the franchise 's 20th anniversary anime, on Sunday. Nana Mizuki , who voices the character Fate T. Harlaown in the anime, is contributing the opening theme song "CRIMSON BULLET." She noted that she wrote the lyrics for the song, as she has done for previous Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha tracks .

The anime will premiere in July.

The anime stars:

In the show's story, 30 years ago, an unknown "invasive alien species" appeared and brought the world to the brink of ruin. Humans and the invasive species are fighting for dominion, and although humanity has now barely secured its own safety, their world could collapse at any time. While people are terrified of death, they also turn a blind eye to the peril around them and live their everyday lives. Amidst this, the "United Nations Investigation Agency EXCEEDS" works to fight against the invasive species and disasters.

On the island country Mizuho in the far east, on an isolated island, lives Shiina Kuze. She is a hunter whose job it is to eradicate the invasive species on the island, and she wishes to live a quiet life with her sister Setsuna.

Franchise co-creator Masaki Tsuzuki is credited as the new anime's original story creator and scriptwriter. Takayuki Hamana is returning from Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Reflection and Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Detonation to direct at Seven Arcs . Issei Aragaki ( Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Detonation , Extreme Hearts , Vladlove ) is serving as both character designer and chief animation director, and Shūichi Kawakami is credited for the original character designs.

In addition to the new anime, the manga Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha EXCEEDS launched on Kodansha 's Suiyōbi no Sirius (Wednesday Sirius) service in April 2025. Franchise creator and writer Masaki Tsuzuki is drafting the original story concept for the manga, and Shūichi Kawakami ( Extreme Hearts original character designs, art for pop-up Lyrical Store, Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha innocent game and manga) is drawing the art.

The franchise 's 20th anniversary projects also includes Lyrical Selection or Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha 20th Anniversary Selection, a television edit version of the franchise 's Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha The MOVIE 1st and Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha the Movie 2nd A's anime films, which began airing in October 2024.

Writer Masaki Tsuzuki , director Akiyuki Simbo , and the studio Seven Arcs launched the franchise in 2004 with the 13-episode Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha television anime. Four more television anime series followed, culminating with Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha ViVid in 2015 and the spinoff ViVid Strike! in 2016. Two movies, Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha The MOVIE 1st and Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha the Movie 2nd A's , adapted the first two television series in 2010 and 2012. Two more films, Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Reflection and Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Detonation , followed in 2017 and 2018. Discotek Media released both films on Blu-ray Disc in August and September 2023. The franchise also spawned several manga, novels, and drama CDs.