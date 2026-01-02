New Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha TV Anime Premieres in July

Image via Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha EXCEEDS Gun Blaze Vengeance anime's website ©NANOHA EXCEEDS PROJECT

franchise

The official X/Twitter account for theannounced on Friday that, the's 20th anniversary anime , will premiere in July.

Franchise co-creator Masaki Tsuzuki is credited as the new anime's original story creator and scriptwriter. Takayuki Hamana is returning from Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Reflection and Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Detonation to direct at Seven Arcs . Issei Aragaki ( Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Detonation , Extreme Hearts , Vladlove ) is serving as both character designer and chief animation director, and Shūichi Kawakami is credited for the original character designs.

In addition to the new anime, the manga Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha EXCEEDS launched on Kodansha 's Suiyōbi no Sirius (Wednesday Sirius) service in April 2025. It adds new chapters on the first and third Wednesdays of every month. The key visual teases the story, "Nanoha Takamachi is 13 years old. She is working energetically even today as a mage to help anyone." Franchise creator and writer Masaki Tsuzuki is drafting the original story concept for the manga, and Shūichi Kawakami ( Extreme Hearts original character designs, art for pop-up Lyrical Store, Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha innocent game and manga) is drawing the art.

The franchise 's 20th anniversary projects also includes Lyrical Selection or Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha 20th Anniversary Selection, a television edit version of the franchise 's Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha The MOVIE 1st and Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha the Movie 2nd A's anime films, which began airing in October 2024.