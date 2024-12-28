Brand-New Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Anime Formally Launches

The staff for the Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha franchise formally announced on Saturday that a brand-new anime titled Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha EXCEEDS Gun Blaze Vengeance is launching as part of the franchise's 20th anniversary project. The franchise also revealed the title, story introduction, 2025 launch, logo, and key visual of the new original manga series.

Image via Comic Natalie © NANOHA 20th PROJECT

The new manga is titled Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha EXCEEDS and will run on Kodansha 's Suiyōbi no Sirius (Wednesday Sirius) service. The key visual above teases the story, "Nanoha Takamachi is 13 years old. She is working energetically even today as a mage to help anyone."

Franchise creator and writer Masaki Tsuzuki is drafting the original story concept for the manga, and Shuichi Kawakami ( Extreme Hearts original character designs, art for pop-up Lyrical Store, Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha innocent game and manga) is drawing the art.

The franchise's 20th anniversary projects also includes Lyrical Selection or Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha 20th Anniversary Selection, a television edit version of the franchise's Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha The MOVIE 1st and Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha the Movie 2nd A's anime films, which began airing in October.

The 2010 film Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha The MOVIE 1st is a alternate retelling of the original 2004 Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha television anime. Similarly, the 2012 film Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha the Movie 2nd A's is a retelling of the 2005 Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha A's sequel anime.

The Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha franchise announced a new project in January 2020, but did not specify the format or medium of the new project. Since then, franchise creator and writer Masaki Tsuzuki penned the Extreme Hearts original anime, which premiered in July 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Writer Masaki Tsuzuki , director Akiyuki Simbo , and the studio Seven Arcs launched the franchise in 2004 with the 13-episode Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha television anime. Four more television anime series followed, culminating with Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha ViVid in 2015 and the spinoff ViVid Strike! in 2016. Two movies, Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha The MOVIE 1st and Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha the Movie 2nd A's , adapted the first two television series in 2010 and 2012. Two more films, Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Reflection and Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Detonation , followed in 2017 and 2018. Discotek Media released both films on Blu-ray Disc in August and September 2023. The franchise also spawned several manga, novels, and drama CDs.