Nanoha's Masaki Tsuzuki Unveils New Extreme Hearts Project

Writer Masaki Tsuzuki revealed a new project titled Extreme Hearts on Friday, with Waki Ikawa ( Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Tsuioku-hen manga) as the original character designer and illustrator. Tsuzuki is credited for the original work and script. Tsuzuki did not reveal the format of the project. The visual below depicts a character named Hiyori Hayama (character name romanization not official), and the text reads "Run once more to claim your dream."

Tsuzuki is best known for providing the original concept and penning the scripts for the Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha magical girl franchise , as well as the Triangle Heart visual novels from which Nanoha was spun off. Tsuzuki also wrote the Dog Days anime and its manga and light novel adaptations.

The Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha franchise announced a new project in January 2020, but did not specify the format or medium of the new project.

