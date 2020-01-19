News
Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Franchise Launches New Project
posted on by Egan Loo
The Lyrical Live concert event ended on Sunday with an announcement that the Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha franchise is launching a new project. The announcement did not specify the format or medium of the new project, and asked fans to look forward to further updates.
リリカル☆ライブ終演!— 魔法少女リリカルなのは (@lyricalnanoha_) January 19, 2020
そして——
魔法少女リリカルなのはシリーズ
新プロジェクト始動!!!
続報をお楽しみに!!!#リリカルライブ #nanoha #なのは pic.twitter.com/a0UaNCSNtF
Writer Masaki Tsuzuki, director Akiyuki Simbo, and the studio Seven Arcs launched the franchise in 2004 with the 13-episode Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha television anime. Four more television anime series followed, culminating with Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha ViVid in 2015 and the spinoff ViVid Strike! in 2016. Two movies, Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha The MOVIE 1st and Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha The MOVIE 1st (2010) Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha the Movie 2nd A's, adapted the first two television series in 2010 and 2012. Two more films, Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Reflection and Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Detonation (pictured right), followed in 2017 and 2018. The franchise also spawned several manga, novels, and drama CDs.
Source: Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha franchise's Twitter account via Hachima Kikō