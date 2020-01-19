Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Franchise Launches New Project

Zac and Lynzee tackle Makoto Shinkai's two biggest films - Your Name and Weathering With You, plus our favorite premieres of the Winter 2020 season and more!

― ANNCast 370 - Don't Mind Me, I'm Just Weathering Over Here Zac and Lynzee tackle Makoto Shinkai's two biggest films - Your Name and Weathering With You, plus our favorite premieres of the Winter 2020 season and more! You can listen to the sho...