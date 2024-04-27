A Journey Through Another World: Raising Kids While Adventuring Anime's 2nd Promo Video Previews Opening Theme

The staff for the television anime adaptation of Shizuru Minazuki 's A Journey Through Another World: Raising Kids While Adventuring ( Isekai Yururi Kikō: Kosodate Shinagara Bōkensha Shimasu ) light novel series began streaming the show's second promotional video on Saturday. The video reveals and previews Tebasaki Sensation's opening theme song "Yururing Travel Days."

©Shizuru Minazuki,Alphapolis/Yururi Project

The anime will premiere in July on TV Tokyo , BS TV Tokyo , and other channels. Cruchyroll will stream the series as it airs.

The anime stars:

Atsushi Nigorikawa ( Love Tyrant , A Destructive God Sits Next to Me , Beast Tamer ) is directing the anime at EMT Squared , with Bros. Bird, Inc credited for production cooperation. Atsushi Maekawa is overseeing the series scripts, Yūki Nakano is designing the characters, and Akinari Suzuki is composing the music. GENCO is producing the anime. GOHOBI is performing the ending theme song "MAKUAKE."

The staff describes the story:

Due to a mistake by a god, Takumi Kayano loses his life and is reincarnated. Bestowed with various skills, he finds himself transported to another world—a perilous forest infested with monsters. In that forest, Takumi discovers what appears to be twin young boys and girls, whom he names Allen and Elena, and takes them under his protection. Despite being surprised by the two effortlessly defeating monsters with their martial arts skills, Takumi eventually reaches a town and registers with the adventurer's guild to make a living. Thus begins a laid-back adventurer's life as Takumi watches over the growth of Allen and Elena!

AlphaPolis began releasing the ongoing novel series with illustrations by Yamakawa in April 2017. Tomomi Mizuna launched a manga adaptation on AlphaPolis ' website in January 2018. AlphaPolis is releasing the manga in English through its Alpha Manga service.

Source: Press release