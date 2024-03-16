Crunchyroll to Stream Sound! Euphonium 3, Date A Live V, Unnamed Memory Anime, More

Crunchyroll announced at the La Mole event in Mexico on Friday that it will stream the Sound! Euphonium 3 , Date A Live V , and Unnamed Memory anime in April, as well as the RoOT/Route of Odd Taxi live-action series. Crunchyroll also will stream the A Journey Through Another World: Raising Kids While Adventuring and Wistoria: Wand and Sword anime in July.

Cruncyroll also added Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac - Battle for Sanctuary - Part 2 on March 13.

Crunchyroll had revealed its partial schedule for the spring season on Wednesday.

Sound! Euphonium 3

, the third season of theanime, will premiere in Japan on April 7, and will air onon Sundays at 5:00 p.m JST. The anime will have a total of 13 episodes. The anime's first two episodes will screen in Tokyo on March 16 and in Kyoto on March 17.

Crunchyroll will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS starting on April 7. The company describes the story:

Eupho finally heads into the 3rd-Year Arc! The long-awaited 3rd season of Sound! Euphonium arrives this Spring. The concert band at Kitauji High School has over 90 members. Oumae Kumiko is now the president and does her best with her final high school club activities to try to win her long-desired gold at nationals.

© 2023 橘公司・つなこ/KADOKAWA/「デート・ア・ライブV」製作委員会

Date A Live V

will debut in Japan in April 10 on, and, and will feature a returning cast and staff. The new cast includesas Mio Takamiya, a beautiful young girl who is a mysterious existence. She has a connection to Shido's past.

Crunchyroll will stream the series in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS, excluding German-speaking territories starting on April 10. The company describes the anime:

Cute girls with catastrophic powers? Sounds like trouble! These Spirits cause devastating spatial quakes. The solution? Defeat them…or seduce them. Shido Itsuka possesses the unique charm to make Spirits fall in love. However, just as Shido could save humanity, DEM Industries will stop at nothing to exploit the Spirits' power. Can love conquer all, or will Shido's mission end in disaster?

© 2022 古宮九時/KADOKAWA/Project Unnamed Memory

Unnamed Memory

The television anime of'slight novel series will premiere in Japan on April 9 on thechannel at 11:30 p.m. JST. It will then air on, andat a later time. The anime was delayed from 2023 due to "production circumstances."

Crunchyroll will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS starting on April 9, and it describes the story:

Seeking to end a curse thwarting his lineage, Prince Oscar sets out on a quest that leads him to a powerful and beautiful witch, Tinasha, and he demands a unique bargain: marriage. Though unenthused by the proposal, she agrees to stay in his castle for a year while researching the spell cast upon him. But beneath her beauty lies a lifetime of dark secrets that soon come to light.

The live-action television series of Takeichi Abaraya and original series creator Kadzuya Konomoto 's RoOT/Route of Odd Taxi (stylized with a backwards R in "RoOT") manga will premiere on TV Tokyo on April 2 at 24:30 JST (effectively, April 3 at 12:30 a.m.). The series is part of the ODDTAXI anime franchise.

Crunchyroll will stream the series starting on April 2 in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS, and it describes the story:

The RoOT TV series is an original story based on the struggles of the young detective duo from the RoOT/Route of Odd Taxi manga , which is currently serialized on the Darupana web manga site from Big Comic Superior . The series weaves a "human" mystery that follows Sato, an optimistic rookie with bad luck who works under Reina.

The television anime adaptation of Shizuru Minazuki 's A Journey Through Another World: Raising Kids While Adventuring ( Isekai Yururi Kikō: Kosodate Shinagara Bōkensha Shimasu ) light novel series will premiere in Japan in July on TV Tokyo , BS TV Tokyo , and other channels.

Crunchyroll will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS starting in July, and it describes the story:

Kayano Takumi is accidentally killed by a god and reincarnated. Granted a variety of skills, he is sent to a dangerous monster-infested forest in another world. In the woods, Takumi encounters a young boy and girl who look like twins, and he decides to take care of them and names Allen and Elena. Surprised by how easily they defeat monsters with their combat abilities, Takumi arrives in town and registers with the adventurer's guild in order to provide for them. Thus begins his laid-back adventuring life as he watches over Allen and Elena's growth!

The television anime adaptation of Fujino Ōmori and Toshi Aoi 's Wistoria: Wand and Sword ( Tsue to Tsurugi no Wistoria ) manga will premiere in Japan on 28 TBS networks in July.

Crunchyroll will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS starting in July, and it describes the story:

A hard-working boy named Will enters a magic academy in hopes of becoming a great sorcerer. Unfortunately, there's a fatal flaw in his plan: he lacks the ability to use magic. Amid the cold stares of his classmates and instructors, Will feels discouraged at times, but he presses forward with unwavering determination. He can't use a wand, but he can wield a sword in his battle to reach the top of a magic-dominated world. He just needs to believe in his own unique strengths and remember the promise he made with someone precious to him...

