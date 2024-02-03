Sound! Euphonium 3 Anime Debuts on April 7

Show to have 13 episodes

The official website for Kyoto Animation 's Sound! Euphonium franchise revealed on Saturday that Sound! Euphonium 3 , the anime's third season, will debut on April 7, and will air on NHK Educational on Sundays at 5:00 p.m JST. The anime will have a total of 13 episodes.

Kyoto Animation is also streaming a character video for Kumiko.

The anime's first two episodes will screen in Tokyo on March 16 and in Kyoto on March 17.

The anime will adapt Kumiko's third year in high school.voices the new character Mayu Kuroe.

Original light novel author Ayano Takeda published the story of Kumiko's third year in high school in two novel volumes. The first volume shipped in April 2019 and the second volume shipped in June 2019.

Note: The next paragraph contains spoilers for the novels.

In the novels, the band once again focuses on getting gold at Nationals. Kumiko is the new band president, with her ex-boyfriend Shuuichi Tsukamaoto as vice president, and Reina Kousaka as the drum major. As with the previous year, new first years and transfer students enter the band with their own quirks, chief among them being Mayu Kuroe, a euphonium player from Seira Girls School. Mayu is a formidable presence in the school competition circuit, and Sapphire's former school.

The first 13-episode television anime series for the franchise premiered in April 2015. The anime inspired the Gekijō-ban Hibike! Euphonium: Kitauji Kōkō Suisōgaku-Bu e Yōkoso "flashback" film in April 2016. The 13-episode Sound! Euphonium 2 sequel series premiered in October 2016. The sequel series inspired the Gekijō-ban Hibike! Euphonium: Todoketai Melody compilation film in September 2017.

The Liz and the Blue Bird film centering on Mizore Yoroizuka and Nozomi Kasaki opened in Japan in April 2018. Sound! Euphonium The Movie - Our Promise: A Brand New Day opened in Japan in April 2019. The film follows Kumiko as a second-year student.

Tokubetsuhen Hibike! Euphonium: Ensemble Contest , Kyoto Animation 's theatrical anime of the "Ensemble Concert" arc, opened in Japan on August 4 in 74 theaters. The film is the first new sequel anime in four years for the franchise.